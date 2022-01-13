Kundali Bhagya Star Sanjay Gagnani Opens Up About His First Lohri Celebration With Wife Poonam Preet

Kundali Bhagya star Sanjay Gagnani tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poonam Preet in November 2021. The couple had a grand wedding ceremony in Gurgaon, which was attended by their close friends from the industry. Considering the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 in India, Sanjay and Poonam decided to postpone their wedding reception.

Amidst all, Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet will be celebrating their first Lohri after marriage. The couple will be celebrating the festival with Sanjay's family in Surat. While sharing his thoughts about the first Lohri celebration at home, the Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani told Times of India, "This is my wife Poonam Preet and my first Lohri after marriage and we are celebrating with our family in Surat. Since one should ideally not be stepping out in current circumstances, we will be celebrating at home. We want to take all the precautions and we don't want to put our families and ourselves at risk. My wife - whom I dated for 10 years before tying the knot - is Punjabi and I am Sindhi, and Lohri has always been very special for us."

Sanjay Gagnani also gave an important message to his fans on the occasion of Lohri. He asked his fans to stay safe and follow all the necessary precautions while celebrating the festival. He wished things to get better soon for everyone.

Talking about the actor, Sanjay Gagnani dated Poonam Preet for 10 years before tying the knot with her. Their wedding was attended by celebs like Abhishek Kapur, Anjum Fakih, Zaan Khan, Aditi Sharma and others. Their wedding pictures and videos had gone viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop blushing over the newlyweds' royal looks.