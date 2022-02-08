Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya Refuses To Be Part Of Smart Jodi Because Of Her Husband Rahul Nagal?

Star Plus is coming up with a new show, Smart Jodi, in which several celebrity couples will be participating and competing with each other to win the title. The makers have already released a couple of promos of the show. Let us tell you, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma have been confirmed as the participants of the show. And now, fans are curious to know who else will enter the show.

Amidst all, the Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya was reportedly approached for Smart Jodi. For the unversed, Shraddha got married to Indian Navy commander Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Unfortunately, Shraddha rejected the offer because of her husband.

A source close to the development informed Bollywood Life, "The makers and channel were quite keen on Shraddha Arya and her husband, Rahul Nagal. She is a big face and has a good personality too. However, she rejected the show politely. It seems her husband who is in the Indian Navy cannot be part of such shows. He is not permitted to do these things. Moreover, he is posted at his base." Well, after knowing this, fans are left heartbroken.

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal had an arranged marriage, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Coming back to Smart Jodi, the show is an adaptation of the Kannada show, Ishmart Jodi. So far, celebrity jodies Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera, Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma, Mohammad Nazim-Shaniena Seth, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and others have been approached for the show. Let's see who will participate in Smart Jodi.