Kundali Bhagya To Take A 5-Year Leap? Dheeraj Dhoopar Might Quit The Show!

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top shows on Zee TV and one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. Although the show's twists and turns have been keeping the audiences hooked, the show's TRPs are not that great and is average. The makers of the show have yet again come up with a leap, the news of which has been doing the rounds since a few weeks.

It is being said that the show will take a five-year leap, post which the lead actor of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar might quit the show. It is also being said that the makers are looking for replacement. Meanwhile, post leap, a new story will unfold with Preeta having a child and the bonds in the Luthra mansion change drastically. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the lead actress of the show Shraddha reacted to leap reports!



Although Shraddha said that she heard the reports of leap, but the makers haven't spoken to her about the same.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I've also heard that (of leap). No one has officially spoken to me about it but if it's true it should be good news for all the fans, especially, the ones who complain of the show being too slow or not showing anything new."

She further added, "The five-year leap would mean a big movement in the show in terms of story, characters and other aspects. There could be fresh faces too. I'm totally looking forward to it."

Currently, in the upcoming episode, while Karan is getting married, Rishabh and Preeta enter the scene and Rishabh would reveal a massive truth regarding Sherlyn and Prithvi's plans.

Are you excited about the upcoming twists and leap? Hit the comment box to share your views.