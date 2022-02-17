Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Makes Comeback On The Small Screen, Ekta Kapoor Gets Nostalgic

Ekta Kapoor’s super successful Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has made its comeback on the small screen. Starting from Wednesday (February 16), the Smriti Irani-starrer will air every day at 5 pm on Star Plus. Ekta announced the re-airing news by sharing a clip from the title song of the show on her social media handle.

The producer wrote in her caption, “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par.” Check out the post below:

As soon as she shared the clip, many fans and celebrities expressed their excitement with the news as they flooded the comments section of Ekta’s post. Many actors of the iconic daily such as Ritu Chaudhary, Achint Kaur, Tassnim Shaikh and Prachee Shah Pandya also replied to the post. Meanwhile, Smriti re-shared Ekta’s post on her Instagram account and wrote, “The magic of memories 🥰❤️” Take a look!

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first began airing on Star Plus on July 3rd, 2020. The hit drama, which has been credited for having changed the face of Indian television, had Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. It saw three time leaps and ran for a total of 1,833 episodes before going off-air on November 6, 2008.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi narrated the story of an ideal daughter-in-law named Tulsi Virani who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family. Irani who essayed the iconic part became a household name after playing the role with much aplomb for over 8 years.