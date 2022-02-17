Lakshay Khurana Opens Up About His Role In Star Plus Drama Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye

Lakshay Khurana, who was last seen in the TV show Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is now playing the male lead in Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye. The actor has been paired opposite Simran Tomar, who has made her TV debut as the grown-up Chikoo. In a recent interview with ETimesTV, he opened up about his role in the Star Plus drama.

Lakshay shared, “My character name is Dhanush. He is a very sweet guy. But in college, he believes he is the best. So, he has this attitude and is cool. He is very sharp and topper in college. He is excellent in everything, even in sports. But at home, he is very soft. He has a lot of pressure to prove himself to his mom. His mom compares him to his dad. At home, he is pressured and not very confident the way he is in college.”



He went on to add, “He (Dhanush) is a sweet and soft-hearted guy but to prove to his mom, he will go to any extent. It is fun playing this character. It is challenging as it has a lot of shades. Till now, I can only reveal this much about my role. You will slowly get to know more as the story unfolds. It is a good break for me and I am grateful to be a part of it.”

For the unversed, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei recently went through a major revamp and is now titled Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye. The makers of the show are focusing on Chikoo’s life, who is in college, post the ten-year leap. The dance-based drama earlier revolved around a mother who was in search of her long-lost daughter.