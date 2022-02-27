“Lata Ji Was Always A Phone Call Away From Me”, Reveals Dharmendra On Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which has stayed relevant to music lovers. The show started with a bang, and this season's talented contestants have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers were in for a treat this Saturday as Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra appeared as a special guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa alongside the judges where he revealed about his emotional connection with the legendary singer, late Lata Mangeshkar.

While all the performances impressed the veteran actor during the shoot, the young contestant's soulful rendition of Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai and Chalo Sajna, Jahan Tak Ghata Chale left Dharmendra mesmerized and made him reminisce late Lata Mangeshkar's singing. As he recalled his memories with the great Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra was left emotional after the act and revealed how her evergreen songs will remain eternal. He also talked about how he and Lata ji have always shared an emotional connection and she was always a phone call away from him. He further recalled that the late singer would always make it a point to send him gifts. She shared motivating messages with him and always asked him to "remain strong." Once Dharmendra had written a rather gloomy post on Twitter. Soon Lata Mangeshkar called him up and spoke to him for 30 minutes only to cheer him up.

Reminiscing about the late Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra mentioned, "I am fortunate enough that legendary singer like Lata ji was always a phone call away from me and whenever she found my tweet or Instagram posts sad, she used to call me up and sing for me to lighten up my mood. But it breaks my heart today that she is unfortunately not between us anymore."

While complimenting Neelanjana, Dharmendra mentioned, "Both of the songs you sang are my favourite, and after listening to your beautiful and soulful voice, I want to sing too. However, since I am not a very good singer, I request Shankar ji and you to sing Main Kahin Kavi Na Ban Jaoon along with me."

While Dharmendra's confession left everyone emotional, wait till you watch performances by the top 7 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants!



