Lata Mangeshkar Ji Was A Living Legend And I Feel That Legends Never Die: Sugandha Mishra

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, due to multiple organ failures. She was 92 and had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, where she breathed her last. Her funeral was attended by many renowned personalities such as PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and so on.

Lata Didi's demise is indeed a big loss to the Indian film industry. Ever since the news of her demise came out, many celebs and commoners started mourning her death on social media. Comedian and mimicry artist Sugandha Mishra, who is known for imitating Lata Didi at several events, felt heartbroken after hearing her demise's news. Mishra said, "I'm extremely sad that she's no more around us but through her voice, she will always be with us. I know for a fact that her blessings will always be there for all of us, no matter where she is."

Sugandha Mishra further stated that she grew up listening to Lata Mangeshkar's songs. Lata Didi has been a big inspiration in Sugandha's life. She feels that Lata ji's voice will always inspire the coming generations through her melody. Sugandha said, "With a very heavy heart I am trying to absorb the fact that she is no more around us. She was a living legend and I feel that legends never die."

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar, she had sung more than 50,000 songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and many other languages. Known as 'Nightingale of India', Lata ji is survived by her sisters Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. In 2001, she was also honoured with Bharat Ratna for her contribution to Indian cinema.