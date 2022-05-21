Lataji Was The First Indian Singer To Perform At The Royal Albert Hall: Sonu Nigam

One of the biggest tributes Naam Reh Jaayega has been capturing viewer attention from all corners with the prominent personalities from the music industry bringing up their voice to pay a homage to the 'Queen of Singing' Lata Mangeshkar. It is indeed an amazing experience for all Indians to relive the era with the melodic and timeless songs of the legendary singer.

Naam Reh Jayegaa is a gift to the millions of fans that will always cherish their memories attached to the 'Nightingale of India'. Her voice truly travels beyond boundaries and has always brought honor to our country. One such incident was shared by a prominent singer, Sonu Nigam on the show when Lata Ji sang at Royal Albert Hall, London.

"When Lataji got an opportunity to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, she was a bit confused. It was one of the most prestigious places to perform and it was a matter of pride for any singer to perform at that iconic place. Lataji was the first Indian singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. It was an honour not only for her but also for all Indians as well," said Sonu Nigam.

Sonu Nigam and Javed Ali even shared an incident which shows why Latadi was, is and I will always be a legend.

"There was a huge concert at Royal Albert hall in London where Lataji was supposed to perform and Dilip saab was supposed to introduce her. As soon as Dilip saab introduce her lataji came on stage without slippers. When Dilip Kumar saw this, he told Lataji that this is England, its cold u may get sick but lataji refused and said i never sing a song wearing slippers as for me it's a prayer," said Javed Ali and Sonu Nigam.

Sonu Nigam Shares Interesting Story About Lata Mangeshkar And Her Fear Of Performing On Stage

Madhubalaji Was The 1st Actress To Make Contracts That Only Lata Mangeshkar Will Sing Her Songs: Alka Yagnik

With StarPlus' 8-episode series Naam Reh Jaayega, eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar! Each episode airs on star plus at 7 pm, every Sunday. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh.