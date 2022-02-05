    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & YRKKH Remain Rock Solid At Top Spots; Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 4 (January 22-January 28, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar remained rock solid at their top three places, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein have swapped their places. Udaariyaan has witnessed a jumpe and India's Got Talent had dropped down on the BARC chart. Among Channels, Star Plus is the top show and Colors TV is back at the second place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three places followed by Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.3, 3.0, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Udaariyaan & India's Got Talent

      Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Udaariyaan & India's Got Talent

      At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.6) followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.3) at the seventh place, Udaariyaan (2.3) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the ninth place and India's Got Talent (2.2) at the tenth place.

      Bigg Boss 15

      Bigg Boss 15

      Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 1.1 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings.

      Simba Nagpal Says Pratik Won People's Hearts & That's Biggest Win; Adds He's Happy For Tejasswi's BB 15 WinSimba Nagpal Says Pratik Won People's Hearts & That's Biggest Win; Adds He's Happy For Tejasswi's BB 15 Win

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 2.0 and 0.6, respectively.

      Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Balika Vadhu 2 and Hunarbaaz have managed to get 0.7, 1.7, 1.5, 1.4, 1.1 and 1.9 ratings.

      Smart Jodi NEW Reality Show: Neil-Aishwarya To Participate; Monalisa-Vikrant, Puja-Kunal & Others In Talks!Smart Jodi NEW Reality Show: Neil-Aishwarya To Participate; Monalisa-Vikrant, Puja-Kunal & Others In Talks!

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.5 and 0.7, and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.8 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 19:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 5, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X