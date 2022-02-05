Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & YRKKH Remain Rock Solid At Top Spots; Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three places followed by Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.3, 3.0, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Udaariyaan & India's Got Talent

At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.6) followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.3) at the seventh place, Udaariyaan (2.3) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the ninth place and India's Got Talent (2.2) at the tenth place.

Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 1.1 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 2.0 and 0.6, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Balika Vadhu 2 and Hunarbaaz have managed to get 0.7, 1.7, 1.5, 1.4, 1.1 and 1.9 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.5 and 0.7, and 2.1 ratings, respectively.



Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.8 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.