Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & YRKKH Remain Rock Solid At Top Spots; Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places
The latest TRP ratings for Week 4 (January 22-January 28, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar remained rock solid at their top three places, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein have swapped their places. Udaariyaan has witnessed a jumpe and India's Got Talent had dropped down on the BARC chart. Among Channels, Star Plus is the top show and Colors TV is back at the second place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three places followed by Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.3, 3.0, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Udaariyaan & India's Got Talent
At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.6) followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.3) at the seventh place, Udaariyaan (2.3) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the ninth place and India's Got Talent (2.2) at the tenth place.
Bigg Boss 15
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 1.1 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 2.0 and 0.6, respectively.
Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Balika Vadhu 2 and Hunarbaaz have managed to get 0.7, 1.7, 1.5, 1.4, 1.1 and 1.9 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony
TV's
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
and
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2
and
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
have
managed
to
get
1.5
and
0.7,
and
2.1
ratings,
respectively.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.8 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.