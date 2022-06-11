Latest TRP Ratings: Banni Chow Home Delivery Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 Struggling To Re-Enter Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 22 (May 28-June 3 2022) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Banni Chow Home Delivery has made smashing entry on the TRP chart. While Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has been replaced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Naagin 6 is still struggling to re-enter top 10 slot on the BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV have retained their top spots.
Top 2 Shows
While Anupamaa has retained its top spot with 2.8 ratings, Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to enter the chart at the second place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.
GHKPM, YRKKH & Kundali Bhagya
While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the third spot with 2.2 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth place with 2.2 ratings followed by Kundali Bhagya at the fifth place with 2.1 ratings.
Top 6-10 Shows: YHC, Imlie & TMKOCs
Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the sixth spot (2.0*) followed by Imlie at the seventh spot (2.0*), Kumkum Bhagya at eighth spot (2.0*), Bhagya Lakshmi at the ninth spot (1.7*) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah at the 10th spot (1.6*).
(PS: * is in TRP ratings)
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While
Star
Plus'
Pandya
Store,
Saath
Nibhaana
Saathiya
2
and
Smart
Jodi
have
grabbed
1.5,
0.5
and
0.6
ratings,
respectively;
Zee
TV's
DID
Lil
Masters
and
Radha
Mohan
have
managed
to
get
1.0
and
1.0
ratings.
Colors TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.7, 1.3, 0.3, 0.6, 1.1, 0.5 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.
Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.