Latest TRP Ratings: Banni Chow Home Delivery Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 Struggling To Re-Enter Top 10

Top 2 Shows

While Anupamaa has retained its top spot with 2.8 ratings, Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to enter the chart at the second place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM, YRKKH & Kundali Bhagya

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the third spot with 2.2 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth place with 2.2 ratings followed by Kundali Bhagya at the fifth place with 2.1 ratings.

Top 6-10 Shows: YHC, Imlie & TMKOCs

Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the sixth spot (2.0*) followed by Imlie at the seventh spot (2.0*), Kumkum Bhagya at eighth spot (2.0*), Bhagya Lakshmi at the ninth spot (1.7*) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah at the 10th spot (1.6*).

(PS: * is in TRP ratings)

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.5, 0.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.0 and 1.0 ratings.



Colors TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.7, 1.3, 0.3, 0.6, 1.1, 0.5 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMOS: Sriti Walks On Rope With Snake Around Neck; Rubina Asked To Kiss Frog

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2022 Promo! Amitabh Bachchan Says 'Gyaan Jahaan Se Mile Bator Lo, Lekin Pehle Tatol Lo'

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.