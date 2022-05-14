Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Places; Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya Enter Top 10

Anupamaa & GHKPM

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain strong at their top two spots. The Star Plus shows have grabbed 3.0 and 2.4 TRP ratings.

YRKKH, Imlie & YHC

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain is at the third place followed by Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The Star Plus' shows have garnered 2.2, 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 6 To 10 Shows: Naagin 6, Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya

Naagin 6 has retained its sixth place, followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 at the eighth place, Bhagya Lakshmi at the ninth place and Kundali Bhagya at the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 1.6, 1.6, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.5 and 0.8 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.1 and 0.5 ratings.

Colors TV shows Udaariyaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.4, 0.6, 1.0, 0.7, 1.0, 0.5 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.0 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.3 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.