Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Witnesses A Drop; Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 21 (May 21-May 27 2022) are out. Anupamaa has retained its top position while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back at the second spot. Imlie has witnessed a drop and Naagin 6 is out of top 10 slot and it has been replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya on the BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 Shows
Anupamaa has retained its top spot while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the second place followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.1, 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
YHC & Kumkum Bhagya
While Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the fourth place, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Imlie, Kundali Bhagya & SNS 2
Imlie has dropped to the sixth place followed by Kundali Bhagya at the seventh place, Bhagya Lakshmi at the eighth place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 at the ninth place and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the 10th place with 1.9, 1.8, 1.6, 1.6 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While
Star
Plus'
Pandya
Store
and
Smart
Jodi
have
grabbed
1.4
and
0.6
ratings,
respectively;
Zee
TV's
DID
Lil
Masters
and
Radha
Mohan
have
managed
to
get
1.1
and
0.9
ratings.
Colors TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.7, 1.4, 1.0, 0.7, 1.0, 0.4 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony
TV's
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
have
managed
to
get
1.1
and
0.5
ratings,
respectively.
Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.