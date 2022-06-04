Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Witnesses A Drop; Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10

Top 3 Shows

Anupamaa has retained its top spot while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the second place followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.1, 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

YHC & Kumkum Bhagya

While Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the fourth place, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Imlie, Kundali Bhagya & SNS 2

Imlie has dropped to the sixth place followed by Kundali Bhagya at the seventh place, Bhagya Lakshmi at the eighth place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 at the ninth place and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the 10th place with 1.9, 1.8, 1.6, 1.6 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.4 and 0.6 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.1 and 0.9 ratings.



Colors TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.7, 1.4, 1.0, 0.7, 1.0, 0.4 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.



Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.