Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Witnesses A Jump; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Enters Top 10

Anupamaa

Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's marriage drama in Rajan Shahi's popular show Anupamaa has managed to keep the audience hooked to the show. The show has managed to retain the first place with 3.0 ratings.

GHKPM & YHC

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the second place, Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the third place. The Star Plus shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Imlie & YRKKH

While Imlie is back at the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Naagin 6, TMKOC & Udaariyaan

Kumkum Bhagya has grabbed the sixth place followed by Naagin 6 at the seventh place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 at the ninth place and Udaariyaan at the tenth place. The shows have garnered 1.8, 1.7, 1.7. 1.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.5 and 0.8 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.3, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 0.8, 0.2, 0.7, 1.2, 0.9, 1.2, 1.4 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.0, 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.3 TRP ratings each.