Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 & Imlie Witness A Big Drop

Anupamaa, KKK 12 & YHC

While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has managed to occupy the second place followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein at the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.0, 2.5 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM & Bhagya Lakshmi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the fourth place while Bhagya Lakshmi has occupied the fifth place with 2.1 ratings each.

Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, Imlie & Naagin 6

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth place with 2.1 ratings, Imlie has dropped to the seventh place with 2.1 ratings followed by Kundali Bhagya at the eight place with 2.0 ratings, Banni Chow Home Delivery at ninth place with 1.9 ratings and Naagin 6 at tenth place with 1.9 ratings.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.2, 1.7 and 0.5 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, DID Super Moms and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.9, 1.6 and 1.2 ratings.

Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.4, 0.4, 0.7, 1.0, 0.4 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.6 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.6 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.