Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10; Smart Jodi Occupies The 7th Place
The latest TRP ratings for Week 9 (February 26- March 4, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their places, Naagin 6 is out of the BARC chart. While Yeh Hain Chahatein is back at the third spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its fifth place and Star Plus' new reality show Smart Jodi has entered top 10 list. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV are top two channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 shows
Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have managed to occupy the first and second places with 3.5 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.
YHC & Imlie
While Yeh Hai Chahatein is back at the third place, Imlie has dropped to the fourth place. The shows have garnered 2.6 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & Naagin 6
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained the fifth spot with 2.6 ratings. Naagin 6 is out of the top 10 spot and has grabbed 2.0 TRP ratings.
Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Smart Jodi & Udaariyaan
At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) followed by Smart Jodi (2.1) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the eighth place, Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) at the ninth place and Udaariyaan (2.0) at the tenth place.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.7, 1.9 and 0.5, respectively.
Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swaran Ghar and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.3, 0.7, 1.1, 1.2, 1.4 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.
TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.6 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.4 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Asian Excellence Awards 2022 Winners: Erica Fernandes, Aamir Ali & Others Win Big
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.