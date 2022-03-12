Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10; Smart Jodi Occupies The 7th Place

Top 3 shows

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have managed to occupy the first and second places with 3.5 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.

YHC & Imlie

While Yeh Hai Chahatein is back at the third place, Imlie has dropped to the fourth place. The shows have garnered 2.6 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & Naagin 6

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained the fifth spot with 2.6 ratings. Naagin 6 is out of the top 10 spot and has grabbed 2.0 TRP ratings.

Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Smart Jodi & Udaariyaan

At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) followed by Smart Jodi (2.1) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the eighth place, Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) at the ninth place and Udaariyaan (2.0) at the tenth place.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.7, 1.9 and 0.5, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swaran Ghar and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.3, 0.7, 1.1, 1.2, 1.4 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.6 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.4 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.