Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Out, Superstar Singer Season 2 Finale Enters Top 10

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.8, 2.5 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Imlie & YRKKH

Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their third and fourth places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Superstar Singer 2

Kundali Bhagya has occupied the sixth place followed by Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Superstar Singer Season 2 Finale at the seventh to tenth places with 1.8, 1.7 1.7 1.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Other popular shows that are not on TRP chart are- Colors' Naagin 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Udaariyaan have managed to get 1.5 ratings each; Star Plus' Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Pandya Store have managed to fetch 1.3 and 1.5 ratings, respectively; and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got 1.4 ratings.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.