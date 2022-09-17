Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Out, Superstar Singer Season 2 Finale Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 36 (September 3- September 9, 2022) are out. Top 5 shows have retained their places on the BARC chart. Kundali Bhagya witnessed a jump. While Naagin 6 is out, Superstar Singer Season 2 Finale has entered the BARC chart. There are no changes among channel- Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top 2 places. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.8, 2.5 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
Imlie & YRKKH
Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their third and fourth places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Superstar Singer 2
Kundali Bhagya has occupied the sixth place followed by Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Superstar Singer Season 2 Finale at the seventh to tenth places with 1.8, 1.7 1.7 1.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Other popular shows that are not on TRP chart are- Colors' Naagin 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Udaariyaan have managed to get 1.5 ratings each; Star Plus' Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Pandya Store have managed to fetch 1.3 and 1.5 ratings, respectively; and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got 1.4 ratings.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.