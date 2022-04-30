Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Parineetii & Udaariyaan Re-Enter Top 10

Anupamaa & GHKPM

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots. The Star Plus shows have grabbed 2.9 and 2.3 TRP ratings.

YRKKH, Imlie & YHC

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain has retained its third place. While Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the fourth place, Imlie has dropped to the fifth place. All three Star Plus' shows have managed to garner 2.1 ratings each.

Top 6 To 10 Shows: Naagin 6, Parineeti & Udaariyaan

Naagin 6 has managed to occupy the sixth place, followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Parineetii and Udaariyaan have managed to bag eighth, ninth and tenth places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 1.7. 1.7, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi has grabbed 1.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya have managed to get 1.3, 1.4 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.



Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz Finale, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.0, 0.7, 1.2, 0.8, 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent Finale and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.3 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.