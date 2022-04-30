    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Parineetii & Udaariyaan Re-Enter Top 10

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 16 (April 16-April 22, 2022) are out. Anupamaa has retained its first place. While Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie have swapped their places, Naagin 6 has witnessed a jump. Bhagya Lakshmi and Pandya Store have been replaced by Parineeti and Udaariyaan on BARC chart. There are no changes among channels; Star Plus is ruling the chart. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots. The Star Plus shows have grabbed 2.9 and 2.3 TRP ratings.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain has retained its third place. While Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the fourth place, Imlie has dropped to the fifth place. All three Star Plus' shows have managed to garner 2.1 ratings each.

      Naagin 6 has managed to occupy the sixth place, followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Parineetii and Udaariyaan have managed to bag eighth, ninth and tenth places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 1.7. 1.7, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

      While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi has grabbed 1.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya have managed to get 1.3, 1.4 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

      Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz Finale, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.0, 0.7, 1.2, 0.8, 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent Finale and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

      Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.3 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 7:45 [IST]
      X