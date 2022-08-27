    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Radha Mohan Enters The Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Out Of Top 10

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for the week 32 (August 13-August 19, 2022) are out. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein remain top two shows. While Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Naagin 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are out, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have re-entered the TRP chart. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy's Radha Mohan has entered top 10 slot. Among channels Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV have retained their top 3 spots.

      Latest TRP Ratings

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

      Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein have retained their first two places with 2.9 and 2.3 ratings. Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to occupy the third places with 2.2 ratings.

      Imlie & YRKKH

      While Imlie has jumped to the fourth place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

      Radha Mohan

      Top 6-10 Shows- Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Radha Mohan

      Kundali Bhagya has occupied the sixth place followed by Bhagya Lakshmi, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kumkum Bhagya and Radha Mohan at the seventh to tenth places with 1.9, 1.9, 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 19:47 [IST]
      X