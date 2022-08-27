Latest TRP Ratings: Radha Mohan Enters The Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Out Of Top 10

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
the
week
32
(August
13-August
19,
2022)
are
out.
Anupamaa
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
remain
top
two
shows.
While
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar,
Naagin
6
and
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
are
out,
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Kundali
Bhagya
have
re-entered
the
TRP
chart.
Shabir
Ahluwalia
and
Neeharika
Roy's
Radha
Mohan
has
entered
top
10
slot.
Among
channels
Star
Plus,
SAB
TV
and
Colors
TV
have
retained
their
top
3
spots.
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
GHKPM
&
YHC
Anupamaa
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
have
retained
their
first
two
places
with
2.9
and
2.3
ratings.
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
has
managed
to
occupy
the
third
places
with
2.2
ratings.
Imlie
&
YRKKH
While
Imlie
has
jumped
to
the
fourth
place,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
retained
its
fifth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
2.1
and
2.0
ratings,
respectively.
Top
6-10
Shows-
Kumkum
Bhagya,
Kundali
Bhagya
&
Radha
Mohan
Kundali
Bhagya
has
occupied
the
sixth
place
followed
by
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery,
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Radha
Mohan
at
the
seventh
to
tenth
places
with
1.9,
1.9,
1.9
and
1.8
ratings,
respectively.