Latest TRP Ratings: Radha Mohan & Kumkum Bhagya Out; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Re-Enters Top 10

The latest TRP ratings for the Week 34 (August 20-August 26, 2022) are out. Star Plus' Shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein remain top three shows. While Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is still struggling to return to the top 10. Radha Mohan and Kumkum Bhagya have been replaced by Naagin 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have occupied the top two spots.

Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels that are rocking the BARC chart.

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 3.3, 2.6 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

Imlie & YRKKH

Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their third and fourth places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has occupied the sixth place followed by Banni Chow Home Delivery, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 6 at the seventh to tenth places with 2.0, 1.9, 1.9, 1.9 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.