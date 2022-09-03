Latest TRP Ratings: Radha Mohan & Kumkum Bhagya Out; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Re-Enters Top 10

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
34
(August
20-August
26,
2022)
are
out.
Star
Plus' Shows-
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
and
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
remain
top
three
shows.
While
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar
is
still
struggling
to
return
to
the
top
10.
Radha
Mohan
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
have
been
replaced
by
Naagin
6
and
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12.
Among
channels,
Star
Plus
and
Colors
TV
have
occupied
the
top
two
spots.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
and
top
7
channels
that
are
rocking
the
BARC
chart.
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
GHKPM
&
YHC
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
and
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
have
retained
their
top
three
places.
The
Star
Plus'
shows
have
managed
to
get
3.3,
2.6
and
2.3
ratings,
respectively.
Imlie
&
YRKKH
Imlie
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
have
managed
to
retain
their
third
and
fourth
places.
The
Star
Plus'
shows
have
managed
to
get
2.2
and
2.1
ratings,
respectively.
Top
6-10
Shows:
KKK
12,
Naagin
6
&
BCHD
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
has
occupied
the
sixth
place
followed
by
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery,
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Naagin
6
at
the
seventh
to
tenth
places
with
2.0,
1.9,
1.9,
1.9
and
1.9
ratings,
respectively.