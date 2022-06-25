Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Makes It To 2nd Spot; Naagin 6 Drops To 10th

Top 3 Shows- Anupamaa, RWSP & YHC

While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to grab second and third place, 3.0, 2.3 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & GHKPM

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth place, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.

Top 6-10 Shows- BCHD, Imlie & Naagin 6

At the sixth place is Banni Chow Home Delivery (2.1*), followed by Imlie at the seventh place (2.0*), Kundali Bhagya at the eighth place (2.0*), Kumkum Bhagya at the ninth place (1.8*) and Naagin 6 at the tenth place (1.8*), respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

(PS: * is in terms of TRP Ratings)

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.4 and 0.5 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.7, 0.9 and 1.0 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.5, 0.4, 0.8, 1.2, 0.5 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.5 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.7 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.