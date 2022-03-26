Latest TRP Ratings: Top 3 Shows Retain Their Places; Dance India Dance Lil Masters Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 11 (March 12- March 18, 2022) are out. Top three shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to retain their top three places, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie have swapped their places. Naagin 6 has witnessed a drop while Dance India Dance Lil Masters has entered top 10 slot on BARC chart. Take a look at top 10 shows and top channels.
Top 3 shows
Star Plus' Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places with 3.5, 2.6 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & Imlie
Imlie is back at the fourth place with 2.5 ratings followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth place with 2.4 ratings.
TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Regains Its Top Spot; Yeh Hai Chahatein Enters Top 10
Shehnaaz Gill On Being Trolled Post Sidharth Shukla's Demise: I Don't Need To Be Answerable To Anyone
DID Lil Masters & Naagin 6
While Dance India Dance Lil Masters has occupied the sixth place with 2.0 ratings, Naagin 6 has dropped to the seventh place with 1.9 TRP ratings.
SNS 2, Udaariyaan & Kundali Bhagya
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has witnessed a jump (at eighth place) and has garnered 1.9 ratings, Udaariyaan has occupied the ninth spot with 1.8 ratings followed by Kundali Bhagya at the tenth place with 1.8 ratings.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 1.7 ratings.
Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.3, 0.5, 0.9, 1.4, 0.9, 1.3, 1.7 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.6 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.5, 0.3 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Shows
Star Plus, Colors TV/SAB TV and Zee TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.