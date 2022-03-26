Latest TRP Ratings: Top 3 Shows Retain Their Places; Dance India Dance Lil Masters Enters Top 10

Top 3 shows

Star Plus' Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places with 3.5, 2.6 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & Imlie

Imlie is back at the fourth place with 2.5 ratings followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth place with 2.4 ratings.

DID Lil Masters & Naagin 6

While Dance India Dance Lil Masters has occupied the sixth place with 2.0 ratings, Naagin 6 has dropped to the seventh place with 1.9 TRP ratings.

SNS 2, Udaariyaan & Kundali Bhagya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has witnessed a jump (at eighth place) and has garnered 1.9 ratings, Udaariyaan has occupied the ninth spot with 1.8 ratings followed by Kundali Bhagya at the tenth place with 1.8 ratings.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 1.7 ratings.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.3, 0.5, 0.9, 1.4, 0.9, 1.3, 1.7 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.6 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.5, 0.3 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Shows

Star Plus, Colors TV/SAB TV and Zee TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.