Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Remain Intact; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump

Anupamaa & Yeh Hai Chahatein

Anupamaa and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top two spots. The Star Plus shows have garnered 3.5 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM & YRKKH

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to occupy the third and fourth places with 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Imlie & Naagin 6

Imlie has managed to retain its fifth place while Naagin 6 has managed to occupy the sixth place. While Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan's show has got 2.3 ratings, Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's show has managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.

Top 7-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Udaariyaan & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the seventh place followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Kundali Bhagya and Udaariyaan at the eighth, ninth and tenth places, respectively. The shows have fetched 1.8, 1.8, 1.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Regains Top Slot; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Enters Top 10

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.5 and 1.1 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.3 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 0.9, 0.3, 0.7, 1.3, 0.9, 1.4, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1, 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.5, 0.3 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Shows

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.