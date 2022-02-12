Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Slots; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Jump & Hunarbaaz Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 5 (January 29-February 4, 2022) are out. The top 5 shows remain rock solid at their top five places. While Udaariyaan has witnessed a big jump, Hunarbaaz has replaced India's Got Talent on the BARC chart. Among Channels, Star Plus is the top show and Colors TV is at the second place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their first five spots. The shows have garnered 3.8, 2.9, 2.9, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Hunarbaaz
At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.4) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.2) at the eighth place, Hunarbaaz (2.2) at the ninth place and Kundali Bhagya (2.2) at the tenth place.
Bigg Boss 15
Although Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's finale episode garnered good ratings, it didnt manage to make it to Top 10 slot. The finale episode that was aired at 8 pm garnered 2.1 ratings while that which was aired at 10.30 pm fetched 1.6 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.8 and 0.6, respectively.
Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.7, 1.5, 1.5, 0.9 and 1.1 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.4, 1.9, 0.7 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Celebrate Their Little Munchkin Aaravv First Birthday (Photos)
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.