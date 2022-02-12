    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Slots; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Jump & Hunarbaaz Enters Top 10

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 5 (January 29-February 4, 2022) are out. The top 5 shows remain rock solid at their top five places. While Udaariyaan has witnessed a big jump, Hunarbaaz has replaced India's Got Talent on the BARC chart. Among Channels, Star Plus is the top show and Colors TV is at the second place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their first five spots. The shows have garnered 3.8, 2.9, 2.9, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Hunarbaaz

      Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Hunarbaaz

      At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.4) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.2) at the eighth place, Hunarbaaz (2.2) at the ninth place and Kundali Bhagya (2.2) at the tenth place.

      Bigg Boss 15

      Bigg Boss 15

      Although Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's finale episode garnered good ratings, it didnt manage to make it to Top 10 slot. The finale episode that was aired at 8 pm garnered 2.1 ratings while that which was aired at 10.30 pm fetched 1.6 ratings.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.8 and 0.6, respectively.

      Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.7, 1.5, 1.5, 0.9 and 1.1 ratings.

      Tejasswi Prakash Is A Versatile & Stylish Actress; Swaragini, KKK 10, Naagin 6 & Other Shows Are ProofTejasswi Prakash Is A Versatile & Stylish Actress; Swaragini, KKK 10, Naagin 6 & Other Shows Are Proof

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.4, 1.9, 0.7 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

      Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Celebrate Their Little Munchkin Aaravv First Birthday (Photos)
      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 7:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 13, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X