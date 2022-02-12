Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Slots; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Jump & Hunarbaaz Enters Top 10

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their first five spots. The shows have garnered 3.8, 2.9, 2.9, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Hunarbaaz

At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.4) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) at the seventh place, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.2) at the eighth place, Hunarbaaz (2.2) at the ninth place and Kundali Bhagya (2.2) at the tenth place.

Bigg Boss 15

Although Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's finale episode garnered good ratings, it didnt manage to make it to Top 10 slot. The finale episode that was aired at 8 pm garnered 2.1 ratings while that which was aired at 10.30 pm fetched 1.6 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.8 and 0.6, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.7, 1.5, 1.5, 0.9 and 1.1 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.4, 1.9, 0.7 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.