      Latest TRP Ratings: Top 6 Shows Retain Their Slots; Kumkum Bhagya Witnesses A Jump

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 52 (December 25-December 31, 2021) are out. The top 6 shows retain their top slots. While Kumkum Bhagya witnesses a jump, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has witnessed a major drop. There are no changes among top 7 shows. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the second place, Imlie at the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.1, 3.1, 3.1, 2.9 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & SNS 2

      At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.5) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.5) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.4) at the eighth place, Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.2) at the ninth place and Pandya Store (1.9) at the tenth place.

      Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

      Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes have managed to retain 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.4 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.8 ratings.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Vidrohi has grabbed 0.7 ratings and Dance Plus 6 has managed to get 1.3 ratings.

      Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.7, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.5 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.3 and 0.6 ratings.

      Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9, 1.6 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 18:52 [IST]
