Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Jumps To 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Returns To Top 10

Top 3 Shows

Anupamaa has retained its top spot while Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the second place followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.1, 2.1 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM & Imlie

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their fourth and fifth places with 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 6 To 10 Shows: Naagin 6, TMKOC & Bhagya Lakshmi

Naagin 6 has occupied the sixth place followed by Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bhagya Lakshmi at seventh to tenth places with 1.7, 1.7, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.4 and 0.6 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.1 and 0.8 ratings.

Colors TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.6, 1.1, 0.7, 1.0, 0.4 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.2 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.5 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Simba Nagpal Reveals He Had Got Bollywood Offers; Says He Won't Do Web Show If Main Focus Is Only Nudity

Niyati Fatnani To Be Seen Opposite Karan Wahi In Channa Mereya; Actress Opens Up About Her Role In The Show

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.