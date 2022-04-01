Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Occupies 2nd Spot; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Major Drop

Anupamaa & Yeh Hai Chahatein

While Anupamaa has maintained its top spot, Yeh Hai Chahatein has jumped to the second spot. The Star Plus shows have garnered 3.4 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM, YRKKH & Imlie

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie have managed to occupy the fourth and fifth places with 2.6, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 6-9 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Udaariyaan & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to re-enter top 10 (at the sixth place), Udaariyaan, Kundali Bhagya and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya have managed to occupy seventh, eighth and ninth places, respectively. The shows have fetched 2.0, 1.9, 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Naagin 6

Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped Naagin 6 has dropped to the tenth place. The Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's supernatural show has managed to get 1.7 TRP ratings.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively, Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.2 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.1, 0.3, 0.9, 1.5, 1.0, 1.5, 1.7 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1, 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6, 0.3 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.