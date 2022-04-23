Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop; Bhagya Lakshmi & Pandya Store Enter Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 15 (April 10-April 15, 2022) are out. Anupamaa has retained its first place. While Yeh Hai Chahatein has witnessed a drop, and Naagin 6 has retained its place. Pandya Store has been replaced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There are no changes among channels; Star Plus is ruling the chart. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Anupamaa & GHKPM
Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots. The Star Plus shows have grabbed 2.8 and 2.2 TRP ratings.
YRKKH, Imlie & YHC
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain is back at the third place and Imlie has retained its fourth place while Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the fifth place. The Star Plus shows have managed to bag 2.1, 2.1 and 2.0 ratings respectively.
Top 6 To 10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 6 & Pandya Store
Kumkum Bhaya and Naagin 6 have retained their sixth and seventh places followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bhagya Lakshmi and Pandya Store have managed to bag eighth, ninth and tenth places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 1.8, 1.7, 1.6, 1.4 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Smart Jodi has grabbed 0.9 ratings; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Kundali Bhagya have managed to get 1.3 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Udaariyaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 0.9, 1.4, 0.7, 1.1, 0.8, 1.1, 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1, 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.
Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.