Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop; Bhagya Lakshmi & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

Anupamaa & GHKPM

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots. The Star Plus shows have grabbed 2.8 and 2.2 TRP ratings.

YRKKH, Imlie & YHC

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain is back at the third place and Imlie has retained its fourth place while Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the fifth place. The Star Plus shows have managed to bag 2.1, 2.1 and 2.0 ratings respectively.

Top 6 To 10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 6 & Pandya Store

Kumkum Bhaya and Naagin 6 have retained their sixth and seventh places followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bhagya Lakshmi and Pandya Store have managed to bag eighth, ninth and tenth places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 1.8, 1.7, 1.6, 1.4 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Smart Jodi has grabbed 0.9 ratings; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Kundali Bhagya have managed to get 1.3 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Udaariyaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Parineetii and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 0.9, 1.4, 0.7, 1.1, 0.8, 1.1, 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Has Witnesses A Drop; The Kapil Sharma Show Enters Top 10

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Did You Know Before Zain Imam, Mohsin, Parth & Others Were Approached For The Show?

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1, 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.