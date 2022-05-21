    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jumps To 2nd Place; Udaariyaan Replaces Bhagya Lakshmi

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 19 (May 7-May 13 2022) are out. Anupamaa retains its top spot while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the second spot. Udaariyaan has replaced Bhagya Lakshmi on the BARC chart. There are no changes among the channels- Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV have retained their top three slots.

      Top 3 shows

      Top 3 shows

      Anupamaa has retained its top spot while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein are back at the second and the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.2, 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

      GHKPM & Imlie

      GHKPM & Imlie

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have dropped to the fourth and fifth places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 6 To 10 Shows: Naagin 6, Udaariyaan & Kundali Bhagya

      Top 6 To 10 Shows: Naagin 6, Udaariyaan & Kundali Bhagya

      Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has occupied the sixth place while Naagin 6 has dropped to the seventh place followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the eighth place, Udaariyaan at the ninth place and Kundali Bhagya at the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 1.8, 1.7, 1.7 1.6 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

      While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.5 and 0.8 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.0 and 0.8 ratings.

      Colors TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.7, 1.1, 0.8, 1.1, 0.5 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

      TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Is Back To Top Spot; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A BIG JumpTRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Is Back To Top Spot; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A BIG Jump

      Shehnaaz Gill Steals Limelight At Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia's Birthday Party; Tells Paps 'My Fans My Army'Shehnaaz Gill Steals Limelight At Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia's Birthday Party; Tells Paps 'My Fans My Army'

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

      Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.3 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 7:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 22, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X