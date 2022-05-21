Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jumps To 2nd Place; Udaariyaan Replaces Bhagya Lakshmi

Top 3 shows

Anupamaa has retained its top spot while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein are back at the second and the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.2, 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM & Imlie

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have dropped to the fourth and fifth places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 6 To 10 Shows: Naagin 6, Udaariyaan & Kundali Bhagya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has occupied the sixth place while Naagin 6 has dropped to the seventh place followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the eighth place, Udaariyaan at the ninth place and Kundali Bhagya at the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 1.8, 1.7, 1.7 1.6 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Smart Jodi have grabbed 1.5 and 0.8 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.0 and 0.8 ratings.

Colors TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.7, 1.1, 0.8, 1.1, 0.5 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.1 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 0.2, 1.3 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.