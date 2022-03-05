Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Naagin 6 Retain Their Spots; Kundali Bhagya Returns To Top 10

Top 3 shows

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have managed to occupy the first three places with 3.5, 3.1 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

YHC & YRKKH

While Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the fourth place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.6 TRP ratings (each).

Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin 6

At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) followed by Udaariyaan (2.1) at the seventh place, Naagin 6 (2.0) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.0) at the ninth place and Bhagya Lakshmi (1.9) at the tenth place.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.8, 1.9 and 0.5, respectively.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.5, 0.7, 1.5, 1.3, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.8 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.