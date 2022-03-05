Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Naagin 6 Retain Their Spots; Kundali Bhagya Returns To Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 8 (February 19- February 25, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naagin 6 have retained their places, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie have swapped their places. Kundali Bhagya has replaced Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 on BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV are top two channels, Zee TV and SAB TV have swapped their places.
Top 3 shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have managed to occupy the first three places with 3.5, 3.1 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.
YHC & YRKKH
While Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the fourth place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.6 TRP ratings (each).
Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin 6
At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) followed by Udaariyaan (2.1) at the seventh place, Naagin 6 (2.0) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.0) at the ninth place and Bhagya Lakshmi (1.9) at the tenth place.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.8, 1.9 and 0.5, respectively.
Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have managed to get 1.5, 0.7, 1.5, 1.3, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.8 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Beats Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump
Naagin 6: Shehnaaz Gill, Helly Shah, Surbhi & Other Actresses Who Rejected Tejasswi Prakash's Role Pratha
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.