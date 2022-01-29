    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 2nd Spot; India's Got Talent Enters Top 10

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 3 (January 15-January 21, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained top 2 places, Yeh Hai Chahatein has witnessed a jump while Udaariyaan has witnessed a major drop. India's Got Talent had entered Top 10. Among Channels Star Plus is the top show, SAB TV has pushed Colors TV to the third place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its second spot, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the third place, Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fourth place and Imlie at the fourth place. The shows have garnered 3.9, 3.0, 3.0, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: India's Got Talent, Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan

      Top 6-10 Shows: India's Got Talent, Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan

      At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) followed by India's Got Talent (2.3) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Udaariyaan 9 (2.2) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the tenth place.

      Bigg Boss 15

      Bigg Boss 15

      Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.3 ratings.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Dance Plus 6 has grabbed 1.8, 0.6 and 1.1 ratings.

      Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.6, 1.4, 1.4 and 1.0 ratings.

      YRKKH's Harshad Chopda Is Humbled By Viewers' Appreciation; Calls Pranali & Karishma Talented ActorsYRKKH's Harshad Chopda Is Humbled By Viewers' Appreciation; Calls Pranali & Karishma Talented Actors

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.6 and 0.7, and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

      Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya Story To Focus On Prachi, Ranbir & Rhea's Love Story; Are Sriti & Shabir Quitting The Show?Kumkum Bhagya Story To Focus On Prachi, Ranbir & Rhea's Love Story; Are Sriti & Shabir Quitting The Show?

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 29, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X