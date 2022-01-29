Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 2nd Spot; India's Got Talent Enters Top 10

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its second spot, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the third place, Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fourth place and Imlie at the fourth place. The shows have garnered 3.9, 3.0, 3.0, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: India's Got Talent, Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan

At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) followed by India's Got Talent (2.3) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Udaariyaan 9 (2.2) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the tenth place.

Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.3 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Dance Plus 6 has grabbed 1.8, 0.6 and 1.1 ratings.

Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.6, 1.4, 1.4 and 1.0 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.6 and 0.7, and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.