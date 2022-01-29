Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 2nd Spot; India's Got Talent Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 3 (January 15-January 21, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained top 2 places, Yeh Hai Chahatein has witnessed a jump while Udaariyaan has witnessed a major drop. India's Got Talent had entered Top 10. Among Channels Star Plus is the top show, SAB TV has pushed Colors TV to the third place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its second spot, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the third place, Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fourth place and Imlie at the fourth place. The shows have garnered 3.9, 3.0, 3.0, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: India's Got Talent, Kumkum Bhagya & Udaariyaan
At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) followed by India's Got Talent (2.3) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Udaariyaan 9 (2.2) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the tenth place.
Bigg Boss 15
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.3 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Dance Plus 6 has grabbed 1.8, 0.6 and 1.1 ratings.
Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.6, 1.4, 1.4 and 1.0 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have managed to get 1.6 and 0.7, and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.