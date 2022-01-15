Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 4th Place; Bhagya Lakshmi In, Pandya Store Out

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the second place, Imlie at the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.1, 2.9, 2.9 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan & Bhagya Lakshmi

At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.5) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.5) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Bhagya Lakshmi (2.2) at the ninth place and Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the tenth place.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's New Year episode managed to get 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.3 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.8 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Dance Plus 6 has grabbed 0.6, 1.9 and 0.9 ratings.

Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.6, 1.5, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.8 and 0.6 ratings.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.0 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.