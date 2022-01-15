    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 4th Place; Bhagya Lakshmi In, Pandya Store Out

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 1 (January 1-January 7, 2022) are out. The top 8 shows have retained their top slots. While Pandya Store has been replaced by Bhagya Lakshmi. There are no changes among top 7 shows. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the second place, Imlie at the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.1, 2.9, 2.9 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan & Bhagya Lakshmi

      Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan & Bhagya Lakshmi

      At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.5) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.5) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Bhagya Lakshmi (2.2) at the ninth place and Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the tenth place.

      Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

      Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

      Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's New Year episode managed to get 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.3 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.8 ratings.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Dance Plus 6 has grabbed 0.6, 1.9 and 0.9 ratings.

      Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.6, 1.5, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings.

      Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's Co-Star Aneri Vajani: I See All The Qualities Of A Winner In HerBigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's Co-Star Aneri Vajani: I See All The Qualities Of A Winner In Her

      Umar Riaz On His Viral Tweet On Sidharth Shukla: I Never Said He Should Be Removed From The ShowUmar Riaz On His Viral Tweet On Sidharth Shukla: I Never Said He Should Be Removed From The Show

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.8 and 0.6 ratings.

      Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.0 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 7:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 16, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X