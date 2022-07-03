Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To 2nd Spot; Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses Drop

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, YRKKH & YHC

While Anupamaa has retained its first place with 3.1 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to occupy the second and third place with 2.2 ratings each.

BCHD & Imlie

While Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to occupy the fourth spot, Imlie is back at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.

Top 6-10 Shows- GHKPM, RWSP & Naagin 6

Kundali Bhagya has jumped to the sixth place (2.0*) followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the seventh place (2.0*), Ravivaar With Star Parivaar at eight place (2.0*), Kumkum Bhagya at ninth place (2.0*) and Naagin 6 at the 10th place (1.9*).

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

(PS: * is in terms of TRP Ratings)

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.5 and 0.5 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.8, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings.

Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.5, 0.4, 0.8, 1.2, 0.4 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.6 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.7 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.