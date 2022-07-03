    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To 2nd Spot; Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses Drop

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 25 (June 18-June 24 2022) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has witnessed a drop. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Banni Chow Home Delivery have witnessed a big jump. Naagin 6 has retained its tenth spot. Among channels, Star Plus has occupied the first place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, YRKKH & YHC

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, YRKKH & YHC

      While Anupamaa has retained its first place with 3.1 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to occupy the second and third place with 2.2 ratings each.

      BCHD & Imlie

      BCHD & Imlie

      While Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to occupy the fourth spot, Imlie is back at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.

      Top 6-10 Shows- GHKPM, RWSP & Naagin 6

      Top 6-10 Shows- GHKPM, RWSP & Naagin 6

      Kundali Bhagya has jumped to the sixth place (2.0*) followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the seventh place (2.0*), Ravivaar With Star Parivaar at eight place (2.0*), Kumkum Bhagya at ninth place (2.0*) and Naagin 6 at the 10th place (1.9*).

      (PS: * is in terms of TRP Ratings)
      Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

      While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.5 and 0.5 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.8, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings.

      Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.5, 0.4, 0.8, 1.2, 0.4 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.6 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.7 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here's Who Won The Stunts & Got Fear Funda; First Episode Impresses FansKhatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here's Who Won The Stunts & Got Fear Funda; First Episode Impresses Fans

      Star Plus' Imlie & Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye To Take 5-Year LEAP; Read Deets!

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 0:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X