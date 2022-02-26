Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Major Drop; Naagin 6 Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 7 (February 12- February 18, 2022) are out. Anupamaa has retained top spot. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have seen improvements in its ratings. Naagin 6 has entered top 10 slot on the BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained top 2 slot while Zee TV is back at the third place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 shows
Anupmaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to occupy the first three places with 3.5, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Imlie & YRKKH
While Imlie has occupied the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a drop. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin 6
At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) followed by Udaariyaan (2.2) at the seventh place, Naagin 6 (2.1) at the eighth place, Bhagya Lakshmi (2.1) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.0) at the tenth place.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.7 and 0.6, respectively, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has managed to get 2.0 ratings.
Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 1.4, 0.7, 1.5, 1.3, 1.3, 0.7 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.4, 1.8 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and Zee TV are top three channels. Other channels like SAB TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.