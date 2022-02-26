Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Major Drop; Naagin 6 Enters Top 10

Top 3 shows

Anupmaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to occupy the first three places with 3.5, 2.8 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Imlie & YRKKH

While Imlie has occupied the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a drop. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin 6

At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) followed by Udaariyaan (2.2) at the seventh place, Naagin 6 (2.1) at the eighth place, Bhagya Lakshmi (2.1) at the ninth place and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.0) at the tenth place.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Vidrohi have grabbed 1.7 and 0.6, respectively, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has managed to get 2.0 ratings.

Colors TV's shows Hunarbaaz, Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 1.4, 0.7, 1.5, 1.3, 1.3, 0.7 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Got Talent and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.4, 1.8 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and Zee TV are top three channels. Other channels like SAB TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.