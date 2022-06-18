Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Major Jump; Banni Chow Home Delivery Slips

Top 3 Shows- Anupamaa, YRKKH & GHKPM

Anupamaa has retained its top spot followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the second spot followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the third place. The star Plus shows have managed to garner 2.7, 2.2 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

BCHD & Kumkum Bhagya

Banni Chow Home Delivery has dropped to the fourth spot and Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows- YHC, Imlie and Naagin 6

At the sixth place is Yeh Hai Chahatein (1.9*), followed by Imlie at the seventh place (1.9*), Kundali Bhagya at the eighth place (1.9*), Naagin 6 at the ninth place (1.7*) and Bhagya Lakshmi at the tenth place (1.7*), respectively.

(PS: * is in terms of TRP Ratings).

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Smart Jodi Finale have grabbed 1.3, 0.5 and 0.7 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.1 and 1.0 ratings.

Colors TV shows- Choti Sarrdaarni, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 0.7, 1.3, 0.4, 0.8, 1.0, 0.4 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show Finale and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.4 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.6 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.