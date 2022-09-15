Leena Jumani Is Back As Antagonist In Apnapan; Actress Talks About Her Return To TV

Leena Jumani, who became a popular name with her role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya, is seen playing the negative role in Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur's Apnapan- Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan. Recently, the actress spoke about quitting Kumkum Bhagya and returning to TV.

Leena had quit Kumkum Bhagya as she didn't want to grow old. She was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Working in TV can be extremely time-consuming. You have to devote a lot of time -sometimes an entire week without a break to a TV show. While it is creatively satisfying, TV soaps can also take a toll on one's health. So, I make sure that I take a proper break before starting a new show. It helps me to switch off from the previous character before I get into the skin of a new character."

She considers television her first love and said that it has been an important part of her career. She added that TV has given her so much money, fame and most importantly love from viewers. The actress said that every new project is special to her and facing the camera for a TV show is her happy space.In Apnapan, she is seen playing a negative role Sonali and clarified that her character has no similarities with any other roles that she has played so far.

The actress, who broke off her engagement to her London-based beau recently, concluded by saying, "I am single and happy to be in that space. I don't have any time for love and don't think am ready for love either. I will get married in future if I find the right person. When things are right, everything will fall in place."