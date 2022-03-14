Lock Upp Contestant Saisha Shinde Reveals She Was Molested At 10 By A Close Family Member

Celebrity fashion designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde has been grabbing everyone's attention by revealing some of her dark life secrets in the Lock Upp show. A few days ago, the contestant had revealed that she was mentally tortured by her ex-husband. And now, in conversation with Kangana Ranaut in the weekend episode, Saisha revealed that she was molested at the age of 10 by one of her close family members.

Let us tell you, Tehseen Poonawalla recently got evicted from the show, and before bidding adieu to the Lock Upp, he got the power to save one out of all the nominated inmates in exchange for his secret. He saved Saisha Shinde from the nomination. That is when Saisha Shinde revealed the dark secret of her life.

While recalling a horrifying incident of her life, Saisha said, "I was molested at the age of 10 by someone from my family. He was a close family person, wo mere se kuch saal hi bade the, sawal ye uthta tha ki kuch saal bade the to kya wo molestation hua? Kuch saal baad smjhne ke baad maine samjha ki wo molestation hi tha." The fashion designer explained that she understood years later that the act was molestation.

When Kangana Ranaut asked if she tried to confront the person or wants to confront him now, Saisha Shinde revealed that she didn't confront him. She said that she might have given hints to him then. She further said that since she opened up about the same, that person must have got know about it now.

For the unversed, Saisha Shinde did sex reassignment surgery. Earlier, she was known as Swapnil Shinde. She believes in living life on her own terms. She is truly an inspiration for many.

