Lock Upp Fame Payal Rohatgi Looks Resplendent In Pink Bandhani Suit At Her Mehndi Ceremony; SEE PICS

Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with Sangram Singh on July 9 in Agra. Ahead of her big day, the actress’ Mehendi ceremony pics are doing rounds on the internet.

It must be noted that Payal kick-started her pre-wedding festivities by hosting a Mehendi function at her residence on Wednesday. In the pictures, we see Rohatgi flashing a big smile for the cameras whilst wearing a bright pink and orange bandhani salwar suit. The actress looks resplendent as she flaunted her henna-decorated hands and feet.

For the unversed, Payal and Sangram have been together for more than 12 years and they got engaged in 2014. The couple went public with their wedding news in the month of May this year.

Sangram spoke about their wedding plans in an interview with ETimes TV and said, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”

Payal and Sangram have opted for an intimate wedding. However, the couple will be hosting a reception party on July 14, in Delhi for their industry friends. Recently, it was also reported that Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut might also grace the duo’s wedding.

Payal was the first runner-up of the show while comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner with more than 18 lakh votes. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp also featured Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj as the contestants of the reality show.