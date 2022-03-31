Lock Upp: Saisha Apologises For Being Disrespectful Towards Kangana; Pens Lengthy Note For Kangana & Her Fans

Fashion Designer Saisha Shinde, who had participated in Lock Upp, was eliminated by Kangana Ranaut after an ugly spat over the former's unacceptable behaviour in the show. Saisha took to social media to apologise to Kangana about the same and wished to return to the show.

Saisha penned a lengthy letter to Kangana and her fans and revealed how much she respects her and Ekta Kapoor, who have been her inspiration. Saisha also revealed that the show has been life changing for her and didn't want to leave the show the way she left.

The fashion designer wrote, "Dear Kangana / Kangana's fans this one is specially for you. On the show I used to call Kangana "K" with affection. I've worked with K several times, my gowns and dresses have gone to her on several occasions for red carpet appearances , songs and ads . With that history of professional association with her, She and Ekta were one of the main reasons why I gave a go ahead for the show, simply because strong empowered women inspire me and make me want to be a better woman myself. This show for me has been life changing and I don't want to leave the show the way I have."

She said that her disrespectful attitude towards Kangana was uncalled for and hoped that the actress accept her apology and take her back on the show, which she hopes to win.

Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj & Saisha Shinde Get Evicted; Zeeshan Khan & Vinit Kakar Enter As Latest Contestants

Saisha further wrote, "Disrespectful attitude is just not acceptable and my being the way I was to Kangana was uncalled for. She has always given pure advice and direction and I truly hope she finds it in her Heart to accept my apology and takes me back on the show that I HOPE TO WIN. Kangana knows the struggle of being an opinionated woman and for that I knew she would always support me as she is the voice to many who are voiceless, so to Kangana and her fans this is a heartfelt apology."

Sangram Singh: A Lot Of People Predicted Mine & Payal Rohatgi's Relationship Won't Last

She concluded by penning a special note to Kangana and said that she always wanted to make her laugh and wanted to be like her but ended up disrespecting her. She ended her letter hoping that she brings her back on the show as she wanted to show what truly she is capable of.