Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Flirts With Karan Kundrra; Latter Says He Is Committed To Tejasswi Prakash

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, one can see the arena task between the Blue team and Orange team. The orange team won the task and after that, jailor Karan Kundrra visited the jail. Interestingly, he pulled the leg of contestants by telling them that they have reached the sixth week and their demands are also increasing.

He informed the contestants that he has a weekly appeal list, from which, they can choose an item for themselves along with votes. In conversation with Karan Kundrra, Saisha Shinde flirts with him and asks if the jailor is on the list. Interestingly, Karan starts laughing and tells her that he is committed to Tejasswi Prakash. The actor said, "I think times have changed. I am actually now in a very committed relationship and very happy."

Well, after openly admitting to his relationship with Teja, the contestants started cheering for Karan Kundrra. Let us tell you, Karan also told the contestants that he can't be biased towards a particular contestant as a jailor. Karan said that Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi are his friends outside the show. He also informed the contestants that Munawar Faruqui had messaged him in the past, but he didn't reply then.

Mandana Karimi also apologised to Karan Kundrra for misbehaving with him last week. They hugged each other and sorted out their differences. Karan Kundrra's performance as a jailor is being loved by all, and fans are praising him for his fair play.

Talking about him, Karan Kundrra will be seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. Fans are very excited to see him as a host of the dance reality show.