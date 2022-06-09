Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Backs Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

After winning Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui was set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, according to various media reports, the stand-up comedian has now reportedly backed out of the stunt-based show. Even though Munawar has remained silent about his participation, speculations are rife that he isn't doing the reality series anymore.

It must be noted that the shooting for 12th season has already begun in Cape Town, where the contestants have performed a few stunts. However, Munawar hasn’t been spotted in any of them, as of yet. Amid all the rumours, Munawar recently also appeared on Instagram Live (June 8) to thank his fans for the love they are showering on his new song but didn't mention anything about his participation in KKK 12.

Meanwhile, a few media outlets had earlier reported that Munawar was facing a passport issue. However, his manager later confirmed that the matter had been resolved. Amid all the confusion, it is now even being speculated that Faruqui might join the contestants in Cape Town as a wildcard entry.

Jannat Zubair To Be Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Munawar Faruqui Might Also Participate In The Show

On the professional front, the stand-up comedian recently appeared alongside his girlfriend Nazila in a music video. The song, which was shot in Chandigarh, is titled 'Halki si Barsaat.’ It has been sung by Saaj Bhatt and it performing really well on YouTube and other platforms.

Is Munawar Faruqui Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Lock Upp Winner Answers

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shoot is likely to happen extensively for about 2 months in Capetown and the show will then air in the month of August on Colors TV. The upcoming season will feature Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia as the contestants.