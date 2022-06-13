Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Jokes About Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis, Gets Trolled By Netizens

Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui has drawn the irk of netizens online after he mocked Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis. For the unversed, the singer had recently opened up about being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a form of partial face paralysis. This had resulted in the right side of his face being paralysed.

Munawar decided to tweet about his illness by saying that even in India 'right side is not working properly'. This did not go down well with a section of users online and they decided to troll the stand-up comedian.

Munawar had tweeted, “Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand Even here in india right side not working properly.” Take a look!

Dear Justin Bieber,

i can totally understand



Even here in india right side

not working properly. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022

Reacting to his post, a user wrote, “Making jokes about someone's illness just shows how jahil you are... It doesn't make you funny.” Another fan of Munawar tweeted, “I am a fan, don’t use someone else’s pain and turn it into your pleasure in the name of comedy, it is actually not funny, be the creative content that we all know you can be, using someone’s health condition is not creating content it’s just creating #kachra. #disappointed.”

Trouble Mounts For Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Hubby Ritesh Singh As His First Wife Snigdha Seeks Compensation

Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Backs Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

One more user wrote, “Kisi ke dukh ko mzaak bnaana is not funny m boht bda fan tha tumhara bhai lekin these little little things are now showing that u got ego.”



On the professional front, after winning Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, the comedian is back to doing stand-up. He recently even appeared alongside his girlfriend Nazila in a music video titled 'Halki si Barsaat.’

Meanwhile, Munawar will reportedly also participate in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show is all set to premiere in August on Colors TV.