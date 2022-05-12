Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Didn’t Talk About His Girlfriend Nazil In The Jail

Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui left everyone surprised by sharing a cosy picture with his girlfriend Nazil. After Munawar shared the selfie with her before the Lock Upp success bash, fans can't keep calm to know more about their relationship. Let us tell you, Munawar didn't talk about his GF in the jail.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Munawar Faruqui explained why he refrained from revealing her identity. He said, "I've known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life, there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don't think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture."

When asked if Nazil ever got possessive watching him with other female contestants such as Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey and others, the comedian laughed and said that it's human nature to get possessive about their respective partner. He feels that everything depends on the couple's understanding.

Munawar Faruqui further stated that she is very smart, mature, intelligent and understanding. After participating in Lock Upp, Munawar revealed that he has become more expressive. He said, "I have experienced different things inside the show, it was not just about going inside and winning it. Lock Upp was a learning experience for me and because of the show I've become more vocal "joh nahi Kehta tha Woh bhi ab kehne laga hoon". I've become more expressive now."

Talking about Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian has won the Lock Upp winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakh, a swanky car and an Italy tour. Munawar defeated Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora at the grand finale of the Kangana Ranaut show.