Maddam Sir Fame Yukti Kapoor Says ‘I Don’t Crave Fame, I Want To Do Good Work’

Maddam Sir Fame Yukti Kapoor is also playing the role of Goddess Lakshmi in the spiritual music reality show Swarn Swar Bharat. It has to be noted that the actress is simultaneously working in both the shows, and she feels very excited about playing two diverse characters at the same time. In an interview with ETimes TV, Yukti, who is playing the role of a feisty cop Karishma Singh in Maddam Sir, revealed that she worships Lakshmi Mata.

Yukti Kapoor said that the genre of mythology is challenging for her because of the heavy costumes and chaste Hindi. The actress always wanted to explore various genres and doesn't want to limit herself to any genre. She expressed her desire to do inspiring roles.

The actress said, "I don't care about the look of my character or being dolled up all the time. I am more interested in knowing how meaningful my character in a show is. I don't crave fame, I want to do good work. Even if I am part of a show, which features four-five girls, I am certain that I will carve out a niche for myself. A strong character can't be overshadowed whether it is the lead or not. It doesn't mean that I only want to stand behind. But yes, the strength of the character matters to me the most. It should be strong, meaningful and inspiring.

Yukti is from Jaipur and she has faced a lot of struggles in her career. She came to Mumbai seven years ago to pursue her acting career. While revealing the past incident, she said that she was once told by a casting agent that she could never become a poster girl as she was a little chubby. The actress worked hard on herself and lost weight.

Talking about Yukti Kapoor, the actress has acted in shows such as Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, Laal Ishq, Namah and so on.