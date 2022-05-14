Madhubalaji Was The 1st Actress To Make Contracts That Only Lata Mangeshkar Will Sing Her Songs: Alka Yagnik

The Indian film industry has a rich heritage. We have seen stalwarts perform on the silver screen and similarly legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar delight generations of music lovers with her golden voice. Recently launched, Naam Reh Jaayega has now become a household name. The audience is always eager to watch the upcoming episode to know about a new chapter from the life of Lata Mangeshkar. Interestingly, renowned singer, Alka Yagnik shared a fantastic story about the legendary singer which is not known to all.

It was a blessing for a composer, filmmaker, or any actor if they get to feature Lata ji's voice in their film. While speaking about the same, one of India's most prolific playback singers, Alka Yagnik said "Madhubalaji was the first actress who started making contracts which stated that only Lata Mangeshkar will sing her songs in films. Everyone wanted only Lataji to sing their songs, that's why there was always a date crunch for her, and people used to go to another extent to convince her to sing songs in their films."

Find Out Why Lata Mangeshkar Never Married, On The Next Episode Of Star Plus' Naam Reh Jaayega!

Nitin Mukesh, Javed & Sadhana Talk About Their Love For Lata Mangeshkar & Spl Tribute Show Naam Reh Jaayega

She further added, "Also, when Waheeda Rehman got to know that Lataji loves chocolates she started sending chocolates to her so that Lataji agrees to do stage shows with her. Every new actress wanted that someday Lataji should sing for them, and once Lataji sang for them, they used to feel that they too are loved by Lataji."

With StarPlus' 8 episode series Naam Reh Jaayega, eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar! Conceived & Directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios. Each episode airs on star plus at 7 pm, every Sunday.