Maha Shivratri 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Amrapali, Mitaali & Parineeta Talk About Their Faith In Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri is celebrated all across the country with great fervour each year. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast and offer prayers to him. On this special occasion, TV actors spoke to Filmibeat about their faith in Lord Shiva and revealed how they will celebrate the festival. Take a look!

Amrapali Gupta: I'm a great devotee of Lord Shiva. On Shivratri, I will offer my prayers to God. The day is really auspicious. Shiva is the Lord, who easily grants wishes to his devotees, but he never tolerated injustice and evil. He is the destroyer of all evil things. He was fair even when destroying the rakshasas, according to the Hindu texts. We should work towards zero-tolerance of evil around us and take a firm stand against injustice. And that is how we human beings should be, always be ready to take a stand whenever it's required.

I feel Shiva is also the God of art, and (as I am an artist) he is very significant in my life. Dance is mostly considered as a feminine form of art, but Shiva is also known as 'Nataraja' and is the Lord of Dance. The connotation of the word 'Nataraja' can be derived by breaking the word, 'Natya' meaning dance and 'Raja' meaning King. So, in entirety, Nataraja means the King of Dance. His dance is described on Shiva Tandav Stotram by Ravana, King of Lanka. For me on Shivratri, I make sure to make bhog and offer my prayers early in the morning.

Parineeta Borthakur: For me Shiva is very much about harmony and unity in diversity. As looking at Shiva's family, he can give us an example of unity in diversity. As we know, Shiva's vehicle is an Nandi and one of his ornament is a snake, Parvati's vehicle is a lion, Kartikeya's vehicle is a peacock and Sri Ganesha's vehicle is a rat. However, an ox (Nandi) and a lion; a peacock and a rat; a peacock and a snake, and a rat and a snake, cannot stay together, as per laws of nature- they are prey-predator in the cycle of food-chain. Nevertheless, all of them live in a harmony. On Shivratri, we offer our prayers, bhog and perform Shiv aarti.