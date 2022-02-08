Mahabharat's Bheem Aka Pravin Kumar Sobti Passes Away

Pravin Kumar Sobti, who had become a household name for essaying the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away after suffering a heart attack. The actor was 74 years old.

Pravin Kumar Sobti's daughter Nikunika told Indianexpress.com, "He passed away yesterday around 9.30 pm. He suffered a heart attack. He died at home in Delhi." According to reports, he will be at the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh today (February 8).



Fans offered condolences on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@SAMTHEBESTEST_: RIP Praveen Kumar Sobti Those Memories of #Mahabharat are unforgettable. In my childhood group we used to give this #Bheem pet name to every fatty guy and he used to mouth your dialogue in your style.

@SapnaCh91534893: RIP sir. #Bhima' of '#Mahabharat' lost the battle of life, #PraveenKumarSobti died at the age of 74.

@rishu_1809: Bheem of BR Chopra's #Mahabharat #PraveenKumarSobti passed away. Om Shanti.

@hindu_kanya_: Om Shanti #PraveenKumarSobti.

Pravin had also starred in several films like Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shehenshah, Dharmendra's Loha, Aaj Ka Arjun, Ghayal and Ajooba to name a few.

Apart from acting, Pravin was also a very talented athlete. He was an ace player in the hammer, disc throw and had even participated in the Olympics. He was a medalist in the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Pravin worked as the Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF) and had joined politics in 2013.

