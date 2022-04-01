Mahabharat Star Rohit Bhardwaj Gets Separated From His Wife; Says ‘I Haven’t Seen My Daughter In Two Years’

Actor Rohit Bhardwaj, who shot to fame with the role of Yudhishthira in Mahabharat, recently announced separation from his wife Poonam Bhardwaj. In an interview with ETimes TV, Rohit revealed that he has dealt with issues in his marriage of 16 years. Moreover, he also stated that he lost his mother in February 2021.

Sadly, after getting separated from his wife, he has been staying alone for the last four to five years and hasn't met his 10-year-old daughter in two years. While speaking about his separation, Rohit Bhardwaj said that things turned worse after he returned from Indonesia. He said, "There were differences from the beginning, which kept escalating, especially after I returned from Indonesia. I tried to sort things out with my wife, but couldn't save the marriage. It was marred by differences of opinion and compatibility issues. The divorce is in the process and should be through in two months."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram & Priya's Condom Scene Becomes Hot Topic Of Discussion On Twitter; See Tweets

Rohit Bhardwaj also said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest and he is still recovering from the loss. He has been shuffling between Mumbai and Delhi to spend time with his father. He said, "Maa chali gayi, aur daughter door ho gayi. I was going through emotional turmoil and went into a shell."

Rashami Desai On Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6 Sets: She Is A Dedicated And Fun Person

For the unversed, Rohit produced a web series after coming back from Indonesia, however, it didn't do well. The pandemic affected his personal as well as professional life. Currently, he is trying to deal with the ongoing situation and looking forward to exploring new opportunities in the industry.