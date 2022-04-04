Mahira Sharma All Set To Make Her Punjabi Film Debut; Actress Calls Paras Chhabra Her 'Best Friend'

Mahira Sharma, who is one of the talented actresses in the TV industry and has done popular shows like Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3, wowed audiences during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She grabbed headlines not only because she played the game well, but was also in the news for her bond with her co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

The actress is all set to make her Punjabi film debut. Recently, she spoke about her debut, career and her relationship with Paras.

About her Punjabi film, an excited Mahira told Times Of India that she is very happy to have bagged Lehmber Ginni. She said it is a wonderful opportunity and added that they will be shooting in London.Talking about her career, she admitted that she too went through a low phase. She revealed that after shooting for a promo of a show, she was replaced overnight.Mahira said, "It was difficult in the beginning of my career. I remember I was selected for a project and even shot a promo for it, but was replaced overnight. This happened to me multiple times in 2017. That was a bad phase for me, but I did not give up. I have never doubted myself and have always believed in my capabilities. My skills and hard work have got me where I am today."

Although there are rumours that Mahira and Paras are dating, the duo has always maintained that they are good friends. Now too, the actress said that she and Paras are 'best friends'.

Mahira concluded by saying, "Our friendship has only got better since we met. He is one of the nicest people I know and there isn't a single day when we don't meet. I am very selective about my friends and Paras is my best friend."