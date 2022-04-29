Mahira Sharma To Star In Raduaa Returns As Princess; See Pictures

Mahira Sharma who shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 13, recently shot for her debut film LehmberGinni, which is all set to release this year. And now, Mahira Sharma will next be seen in Raduaa Returns. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from the sets of her upcoming film and captioned the post as, "Shree Ganesh #raduaareturns."

Raduaa Returns will be Mahira's second film after LehmberGinni. Raduaa Returns is a Punjabi film, in which Mahira will be playing Princess Ratna. She will be seen alongside famous Punjabi actors such as Khali, Gurpreet Ghuggi, BN Sharma and others. The film is being shot in Chandigarh.

Ever since the announcement of the film, Mahira's fans have been more than excited as they will be getting to see their beloved star in two big banner Punjabi films. Coming back to her first film LehmberGinni, the film also stars Ranjit Bawa, Kimmi Verma, Nirmal Rishi, Sarabjit Cheema and others in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Mahira never fails to keep her fans entertained. The actress was recently seen in the song 'Darpok Mahiya'. The song has already received millions of views and a lot of love in the comments. Let us tell you, Mahira Sharma had participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant, and had reached till top 7. Her bonding with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala was loved by all.