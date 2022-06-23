    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahira Sharma Wants To Do South Films; Reveals She Prefers Doing Projects That Don't Need Bold Scenes

      By
      |

      Mahira Sharma, who was seen in Kundali Bhagya, has been super busy post her Bigg Boss 13 stint. The actress has been doing back-to-back work and is appreciated by her fans for her dedication while juggling between shoots of three different projects.

      When asked about her future plans, the actress told ETimes TV that she has done all- TV, films, reality shows and now she is doing web series and ticking her bucket list. She added that she wants to do south films. However, the actress is not open to doing bold scenes in any projects.

      Mahira Sharma

      Regarding her plans, she said, "I have done TV, films, reality shows, and now I am doing a web series. Basically, I've been doing everything that has been on my bucket list but doing south films is something I am looking forward to doing and tick it off from my bucket list."

      When asked if she is open to doing bold scenes in future, she said she prefers to take up projects that do not require bold scenes.

      Mahira Sharma

      She said, "I'm against doing bold scenes because I think if I am doing some work I should be able to watch it comfortably with my family. Also, I myself am not comfortable doing bold scenes therefore I prefer taking up projects that do not require bold scenes from my character."

      Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill To Hina Khan & Kapil Sharma, Here's The First Salary Of TV Actors (Photos)

      Shehnaaz Gill Hardly Focuses On Her Personal Life; Parents Get Emotional & Worried Seeing Her As Bride: ReportShehnaaz Gill Hardly Focuses On Her Personal Life; Parents Get Emotional & Worried Seeing Her As Bride: Report

      Mahira revealed that she likes watching Lost in Space. She said that she has watched it several times and can still watch it anytime. She concluded by saying that she would have loved to be a part of the show and if in future, if any such web series is made, she would definitely want to be a part of it.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 18:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 23, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X